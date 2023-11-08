Saints Rookie Report: Week 10

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a 24-17 win against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the Saints lost two rookies this week due to injury in this game. Let’s take a look at the state of the Saints rookie class.

Kendre Miller

The Saints third-round NFL Draft selection was injured on Sunday after catching a 31-yard pass. Miller was able to show why he’s so talented in this play, but he just can’t seem to stay healthy. Miller suffered an ankle sprain and will undergo an MRI, per Nick Underhill.

OKAY ROOK



Kendre Miller takes the screen 31 yards



CBS pic.twitter.com/ozdAHCzetq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2023

Isaiah Foskey

The Notre Dame product suffered a low-grade quad strain this past week, per Jeremy Fowler. It’s very unlikely that he will play this week.

Bryan Bresee

The team’s first-round selection had a good game this past Sunday. He recorded two tackles and a key pass deflection for the Saints. That was his fifth pass deflection of the season. This is tied for second place amongst defensive linemen.

A.T. Perry

Perry saw a career-high 16 snaps. Eight of these were passes, and eight of them were run-blocking snaps. He has yet to record a catch this season.

Blake Grupe

The rookie kicker continues to struggle. Grupe was able to nail a career-long 55-yard field goal. However, he missed a crucial 47-yard field goal.

Jordan Howden

The former Minnesota Gopher only played one snap against the Bears.

