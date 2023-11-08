Power Rankings: Saints show little movement after close win over Chicago

Here’s how the New Orleans Saints fare in the five major power rankings after securing their fifth win of the season.

NFL.com - 13 (+1)

“The Saints continued one impressive streak and ended one bad one in Sunday’s victory. Thanks to five Bears turnovers (three in the fourth quarter), New Orleans has now forced at least one turnover in each game this season. The Saints also ended a three-game turnover skid on offense, logging a clean sheet vs. Chicago. There just seems to be something missing with this team, given that it won the turnover battle 5-0 (5-1, if you count turnovers on downs) and still had to hang on late to win. The run defense struggled for a second week in a row and now faces swashbuckling Joshua Dobbs at Minnesota before the bye. Offensively, the Saints still seem to lack a true identity, but they’ve leaned in harder on the Taysom Hill package lately. Is this enough to take the NFC South? Maybe, but they still feel middling.”

ESPN - 15 (+1)

“Hill started the season listed as a TE, and is a quarterback sometimes — but not enough for him to be disqualified here. He has been the best thing going the past three games as the Saints have started to come together on offense. Hill has helped fix the Saints’ red zone issues with three rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown in the past three games. — Katherine Terrell”

Bleacher Report - 14 (-1)

“The NFC South may not be the league’s most loaded division, but the New Orleans Saints have established themselves as the division’s top team.

And the key to that ascension may well have been “tight end” Taysom Hill.

The Swiss Army knife was a big part of New Orleans’ win over the Bears on Sunday, throwing a touchdown pass and catching another. While speaking to reporters, Hill (who became the first NFL player since Frank Gifford scored 10 or more times each as a passer, runner and receiver, credited the Saints staff with turning him loose and allowing him to use all his skills.

“I look back at my career and I certainly didn’t think it would have gone the way it has,” Hill said. “But as I hear and think about stuff like that, it’s overwhelming. I have a lot of gratitude to be able to be part of this program and play with coaches who are creative enough to give me opportunities.”

Hill is the solution to the Saints’ red-zone inefficiencies.”