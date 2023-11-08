Saints Reacts Survey: Do you think the Saints are headed in the right direction?

Week 10 is already here for the New Orleans Saints and the team is currently sitting at 5-4 and a top the NFC South as well as holding the #4 seed in the NFC after defeating the Chicago Bears in the Superdome 24-17 on Sunday.

Next up, the Saints will head up north to face the Minnesota Vikings, who are also 5-4 but are on a quarterback carousel with newly signed QB Josh Dobbs named their starter after injuries to QB’s Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens. Also, RB Cam Akers who was their emergency backup quarterback, is now out for the season with a torn Achilles.

But as always, we want to hear from you. What are your thoughts after Sunday’s win against the Bears and is the team headed in the right direction now?

Vote in this week’s poll and let us know!

