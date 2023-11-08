Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 10

The New Orleans Saints find themselves alone at the top of the NFC South after gutting out a win against the Chicago Bears. They now look to hold their lead against the Vikings headed into the bye week and an eventual matchup against the Falcons the week after. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 9, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

14. New Orleans Saints: +4200 (Last week’s odds: +4400) (Last week’s ranking: 14)

1. Kansas City Chiefs: +490 (+500) (2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles: +500 (+500) (1)

3. San Francisco 49ers: +600 (+600) (3)

4. Baltimore Ravens: +850 (+1200) (6)

5. Dallas Cowboys: +1100 (+1000) (5)

6. Miami Dolphins: +1200 (+950) (4)

7. Cincinnati Bengals +1400 (+1700) (9)

8. Detroit Lions +1500 (+1400) (8)

9. Buffalo Bills: +1500 (+1200) (7)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000 (+2000) (10)

16. Atlanta Falcons: +9500 (+7500) (15)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +14000 (+13000) (21)

28. Carolina Panthers: +95000 (+55000) (29)

