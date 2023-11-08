Fleur-de-Links, November 8: Saints find success in ground game with Hill

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles
Now that the New Orleans Saints are solely in first place, we take a look at what’s happening in the rest of the division.
Where has Jimmy Graham been? - NOLA.com
After having so much hype on his return in the offseason, Graham has been a nonfactor for the Black and Gold. The fans are starting to ask why.
Numbers to know-CSC
We take a look at some numbers to keep an eye on as the Saints prepare for Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings.
Good, bad, and ugly-CSC
How do you force five turnovers and don’t score a single point? What will it take for the Saints to have consistent offensive success? Let’s take a look at what stood out.
To say the Bears were paying a lot of attention to Michael Thomas in this game would be an understatement. #Saints pic.twitter.com/kh7houwmjh— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 7, 2023
The #Saints remaining schedule by opposing QB:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2023
- Week 10: Josh Dobbs
- Week 11: Bye
- Week 12: Taylor Heinicke/Desmond Ridder
- Week 13: Jared Goff
- Week 14: Bryce Young
- Week 15: Tommy DeVito/Matt Barkley
- Week 16: Matthew Stafford
- Week 17: Baker Mayfield
- Week 18:… pic.twitter.com/Z3j9uyMIiU
Through Week 9, the #Saints lead the NFL in interceptions pic.twitter.com/QmYNhB82T6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 7, 2023
