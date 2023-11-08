 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, November 8: Saints find success in ground game with Hill

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

Now that the New Orleans Saints are solely in first place, we take a look at what’s happening in the rest of the division.

Where has Jimmy Graham been? - NOLA.com

After having so much hype on his return in the offseason, Graham has been a nonfactor for the Black and Gold. The fans are starting to ask why.

Numbers to know-CSC

We take a look at some numbers to keep an eye on as the Saints prepare for Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings.

Good, bad, and ugly-CSC

How do you force five turnovers and don’t score a single point? What will it take for the Saints to have consistent offensive success? Let’s take a look at what stood out.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...