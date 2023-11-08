Fleur-de-Links, November 8: Saints find success in ground game with Hill

Now that the New Orleans Saints are solely in first place, we take a look at what’s happening in the rest of the division.

After having so much hype on his return in the offseason, Graham has been a nonfactor for the Black and Gold. The fans are starting to ask why.

We take a look at some numbers to keep an eye on as the Saints prepare for Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings.

How do you force five turnovers and don’t score a single point? What will it take for the Saints to have consistent offensive success? Let’s take a look at what stood out.

To say the Bears were paying a lot of attention to Michael Thomas in this game would be an understatement. #Saints pic.twitter.com/kh7houwmjh — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 7, 2023

The #Saints remaining schedule by opposing QB:



- Week 10: Josh Dobbs

- Week 11: Bye

- Week 12: Taylor Heinicke/Desmond Ridder

- Week 13: Jared Goff

- Week 14: Bryce Young

- Week 15: Tommy DeVito/Matt Barkley

- Week 16: Matthew Stafford

- Week 17: Baker Mayfield

- Week 18:… pic.twitter.com/Z3j9uyMIiU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2023