Saints CB Paulson Adebo named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints Cornerback Paulson Adebo has been named the Week 9 NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Adebo recorded a total of 7 tackles (5 solo), a career-high 2 interceptions, a career-best 3 passes defended and a forced fumble/fumble recovery in the Saints win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Congrats to Paulson Adebo on being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week! #Saints pic.twitter.com/IyGwtZH0Zx — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2023

Adebo was drafted by the Saints in the 3rd round (76th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford and signed a 4-year deal with New Orleans in June 2021.

