 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints CB Paulson Adebo named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Adebo was drafted by New Orleans in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints Cornerback Paulson Adebo has been named the Week 9 NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Adebo recorded a total of 7 tackles (5 solo), a career-high 2 interceptions, a career-best 3 passes defended and a forced fumble/fumble recovery in the Saints win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Adebo was drafted by the Saints in the 3rd round (76th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford and signed a 4-year deal with New Orleans in June 2021.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...