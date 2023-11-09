NFL Picks Week 10: Feeling Minnesota

The New Orleans Saints face the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota this Sunday. Coming off a second-consecutive win, the Saints are beginning to gain confidence. Following a 1-4 start, Minnesota currently has the longest win streak in the NFC at 4-0 in their last four. Not only that, but the Vikings have also done so playing three different quarterbacks over that stretch due to injury. As confident as the Saints may be feeling, it’s the Vikings who may be even more confident, it’s Minnesota who are feeling themselves, and it’s up to the Saints to make the Vikings feel like that 1-4 team once again. Let’s take a look at this and all of the exciting Week 10 action in the NFL.

Last week I went 7-7

I told you so: Bengals over Bills!

What do I know: Rams over Packers?

***

WEEK 10

Thursday, November 9th - Thursday Night Football

Panthers(1-7) at Bears(2-7)

Chicago’s rushing attack will simply wear down the Carolina defense over the course of this game. Chicago wins 23-20.

Pick: Bears

***

Sunday, November 12th - Very Early Game

Colts(4-5) at* Patriots(2-7) - Frankfurt, Germany

The Indianapolis secondary will cause far too many problems for the New England passing game in this one. Indianapolis wins 21-14.

Pick: Colts

***

Sunday, November 12th - Early Games

Browns(5-3) at Ravens(7-2)

This AFC North showdown will be surprisingly determined by the respective passing games, and Lamar Jackson will have a nice game through the air in this one. Baltimore wins 26-17.

Pick: Ravens

***

Texans(4-4) at Bengals(5-3)

CJ Stroud proved himself to be the best of this year’s QB draft class, but his play alone won't be enough beat Joe Burrow and the Cincy passing attack. Cincinnati wins 24-17.

Pick: Bengals

***

49ers(5-3) at Jaguars(6-2) - Game of the Week

San Francisco has been reeling from a stunning three-game losing streak, but having a bye last week will help correct the trajectory of one of the NFC’s elite, simply by giving their stars a chance to get healthy, which they are coming into this one. Here, Jacksonville faces their stiffest test since hosting Kansas City in Week 2, and they will be up to the test, but ultimately the Niners find their way back into the win column here. San Francisco wins 24-21.

Pick: 49ers

***

Packers(3-5) at Steelers(5-3)

Green Bay picked up a dominant win last week, but they still remain one of the NFL’s worst teams, and they will go back to their usual selves against the Pittsburgh defense. Pittsburgh wins 26-10.

Pick: Steelers

***

Titans(3-5) at Buccaneers(3-5)

The Tennessee defense will be too much for Tampa Bay to overcome in this one. Tennessee wins 24-17.

Pick: Titans

***

Saints(5-4) at Vikings(5-4)

Joshua Dobbs is in at QB for the Vikings, in his first official start for the team, although he played virtually the entire game last week. Dobbs stunned an Atlanta team that was not prepared for him in that game, but the Saints have the benefit of film and seeing Dobbs in action as the Vikings signal-caller.

No matter the QB, most of the attention will be on the status of Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson who may, or may not, suit up on Sunday. Although it is unlikely, the Saints need to be prepared with their dynamic duo at cornerback. With or without Jefferson, Minnesota has a group of receivers that have gained confidence in his absence, and they will be a challenge for the Saints’ talented secondary.

It will be up to the Saints’ veteran leaders Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas to be the difference on an offense that is attempting to find consistency. Those leaders, along with Taysom Hill, will be the difference in a very tight game on the road. It will surprisingly be rookie kicker Blake Groupe that has his most consistent game of the season, helping the Saints survive a nail-biter in Minnesota. Saints win 23-21.

Pick: Saints

***

Sunday, November 12th - Late Games

Falcons(4-5) at Cardinals(1-8)

The return of Kyler Murray at QB will provide a boost for Arizona, but once again, Younghoe Koo will secure the victory for Atlanta in the end. Atlanta wins 27-26.

Pick: Falcons

***

Lions(6-2) at Chargers(4-4)

Detroit’s defense will make it a long afternoon for Justin Herbert in Los Angeles. Detroit wins 35-21.

Pick: Lions

***

Giants(2-7) at Cowboys(5-3)

No matter who is or was starting at QB for the Giants, the Dallas defense would have their way with them. Dallas wins 30-12.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Commanders(4-5) at Seahawks(5-3)

The Seattle receiving corps will come through with the big catches needed to secure the win in this one. Seattle wins 17-16.

Pick: Seahawks

***

Sunday Night Football

Jets(4-4) at Raiders(4-5)

Las Vegas has found new life under Antonio Pierce at head coach, and their defense will roll at home against the lifeless Jets offense. Las Vegas wins 31-17.

Pick: Raiders

***

Monday, November 13th - Monday Night Football

Broncos(3-5) at Bills(5-4)

Denver is coming off the upset of the year two weeks ago against Kansas City, but now they come crashing back down against a Buffalo team reeling from a discouraging loss at Cincy last week. Buffalo dominates this one from start to finish. Buffalo wins 34-12.

Pick: Bills

***

There you have it, Week 10 is upon us, and the Saints have a chance to win three in a row! Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!