CSC Week 10 Thursday Night Football preview and props

The NFL schedule makers really went into their bag and pulled out a potential stinker to start NFL week 10. The Carolina Panthers travel to face the Chicago Bears in a game with plenty of side plots. D.J. Moore was part of a huge trade between the teams last year which allowed the Panthers to draft rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Because of the Panthers record, the Bears are set to have two draft picks in the top-5 currently. Hopefully, this game turns out to be good because on paper it is looking like a date-night. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview the props and wagers for all Thursday games. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Thursday Night Football preview and props.

Thursday Night Football best bets

Panthers + Bears over 38.5 points(-110)

The Panthers score 18 points per game so far this season while the Bears score 20. This puts the point total at exactly the sum of these two teams. If the NFL gods smile upon us for watching this game though, both Bryce Young and Tyson Bagent will explode and turn this into a shoot-out. Both of these defenses are in the bottom five of the league in points allowed, so the possibility of neither defense executing well is within the realm of possibility. Both teams have weapons on offense if the quarterback can get them the ball. Take the over here in hopes that both of these defenses continue to disappoint.

DJ Moore anytime TD scorer(+160)

D.J. Moore was part of the huge trade that allowed the Panthers to draft Bryce Young this past NFL Draft. Moore was having a good career in Carolina, but the Bears knew they needed to get Justin Fields some help at receiver. Moore had over 1100 yards in three of his five seasons with the Panthers, so do not be surprised if he feels slighted for them trading him away. Moore already has over 700 yards this season and will likely be asking for the ball early and often against his former team. D.J. Moore’s revenge game occurs with Moore scoring a touchdown against his former team.

Miles Sanders over 9.5 receiving yards(-120)

One of the easiest ways to attack the Chicago Bears defense is with passes to running backs. Zamir White, Austin Ekeler, Alvin Kamara, and Alexander Mattison have all had good, or great, weeks against this defense. Miles Sanders enters this matchup and is likely to excel when called upon. Sanders has five or more targets in four of his five healthy games with the Panthers this season. Chuba Hubbard has taken over as the primary pure runner for the team, but Sanders is often called upon in passing situations. The Bears have allowed an opposing running back to go over 10 yards in every game the last month. Sanders and the Panthers easily eclipse this prop total.

Long shot of the night

Chicago Bears over 26.5 points(+235)

The Panthers allow over 28 points per game. It really is not much more complicated than that. Tyson, do-not-call-me-Tyler, Bagent has looked like a serviceable NFL quarterback at times this season. The Panthers defense is not likely to put up a tough fight for the Bears offense but if this game is going to go over the points total, it is likely going to come in a shoot-out. Bagent will scramble when needed and loves getting the ball to his playmakers like Cole Kmet. Hopefully this long shot hits because it also means that the game was entertaining to start the NFL week.