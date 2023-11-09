CSC Game Picks: Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season is already here as we are past the midway point of the 2023 season.

This week your New Orleans Saints enter in as 3.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Being that the Vikings are an injury-riddled team at the moment, the Saints should be able to get this thing rolling with a 3rd straight victory.

This week, there’s a little more confidence all around the board when it comes to teams around the league. Not many of us were torn much when it came to making our picks. Our unanimous winners for this week were, the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Atlanta Falcons, the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills. There were also many lone wolf selections by our staff as well which continues to speak to the confidence of some teams this week.

The most interesting game of the week if we had to choose is likely going to be the San Francisco 49ers versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 9ers have sort of struggled a bit the past few weeks but still are a very physical and complete team, while the Jaguars have sort of caught fire as of late and are fresh coming off of a bye week. This game should for sure be a statement game for both squads to see where they stand throughout the league.

