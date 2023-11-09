 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 9: Adebo named NFC Defensive POTW

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

mattmiguez
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Adebo named NFC Defensive POTW-ESPN Southwest Louisiana

The third-year man from Stanford had quite the weekend in the New Orleans Saints’ 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

Saints vs Vikings history-Canal St Chronicles

It’s the final game before the bye week and it’s one with a complicated history for the Black and Gold.

Our offense vs their defense-CSC

This looks to be a favorable matchup for the Saints as they head on the road. However, crazy things have happened in this series before. We break down the game plan.

Saints Rookie Report-CSC

Bryan Bresee has had a very strong start to his rookie year while Blake Grupe has struggled. Here’s a look at the newest Saints.

