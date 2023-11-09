Fleur-de-Links, November 9: Adebo named NFC Defensive POTW

Adebo named NFC Defensive POTW-ESPN Southwest Louisiana
The third-year man from Stanford had quite the weekend in the New Orleans Saints’ 24-17 win over the Chicago Bears.
Saints vs Vikings history-Canal St Chronicles
It’s the final game before the bye week and it’s one with a complicated history for the Black and Gold.
Our offense vs their defense-CSC
This looks to be a favorable matchup for the Saints as they head on the road. However, crazy things have happened in this series before. We break down the game plan.
Saints Rookie Report-CSC
Bryan Bresee has had a very strong start to his rookie year while Blake Grupe has struggled. Here’s a look at the newest Saints.
Congrats to Paulson Adebo on being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week! #Saints pic.twitter.com/IyGwtZH0Zx— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2023
Injury report for #Saints vs. Vikings pic.twitter.com/uE5affx364— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 8, 2023
POWERFUL: #Saints QB Jameis Winston hosted over 25 breast cancer survivors for Sundays game, he made sure to spend time with them all, giving them hugs and inspiration, truly special how much he cares about them all.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 9, 2023
