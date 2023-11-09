Thursday’s Saints vs. Vikings injury Report

The New Orleans Saints are looking to continue their win streak in their matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings. Fullback Adam Prentice practiced in full for the Saints after recovering from a knee injury. New Orleans had a couple of rookies absent from practice in running back Kendre Miller and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles before the trade deadline prompting Minnesota to trade for former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has returned from the injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during Week 5.
New Orleans Saints:
Full Participation
FB Adam Prentice (Knee)
LB Demario Davis (Knee)
LB Ty Summers (Hamstring)
Did Not Participate
RB Kendre Miller (Ankle)
DE Isaiah Foskey (Quadricep)
Minnesota Vikings:
Full Participation
G Chris Reed (Foot)
Limited Participation
WR Justin Jefferson (Hamstring)
DL Dean Lowry (Groin)
WR K.J. Osborn (Concussion)
LB Brian Asamoah II (Ankle)
T Christian Darrisaw (Groin)
TE T.J. Hockenson (Ribs)
TE Johnny Mundt (Knee)
WR Jalen Nailor (Hamstring)
Did Not Participate
QB Jaren Hall (Concussion)
S Harrison Smith (Rest)
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...