Marques Colston announces launch of his One Dream Academy

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston announced the launch of his One Dream Academy, a mentorship and enrichment program that will give high school student athletes an opportunity to get information, mentorship, support and resources that will help them grow and develop as leaders in sports and beyond.

#Saints legend @MarquesColston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans areahttps://t.co/LdbizIrHgP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 31, 2023

Student athletes selected to participate in One Dream Academy will be based on nominations from 10 local high school coaches from John F. Kennedy, Booker T. Washington, McDonogh 35, Sophie B. Wright, Destrehan, St. Augustine, Warren Easton, Edna Karr, Hahnville, and East St. John.

Colston said, “We developed the One Dream Academy to support young athletes with access to information and mentorship that we lacked along our journey. Our vision is to combine mentorship and coaching with peer learning and informational workshops to empower these athletes to cultivate their dreams in sports and beyond.”

To learn more about Colston’s One Dream Academy go to Welcome - One Dream Sports

