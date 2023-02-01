Fleur-de-Links, February 1: Sean Payton reportedly traded to Denver Broncos

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints and Broncos agree to send Sean Payton to Denver, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Sean Payton has reportedly been traded to the Denver Broncos.
Updated Saints Draft Picks After Sean Payton Trade - Saints News Network
A look at the Saints draft picks for 2023 and 2024 following their trade of Sean Payton to the Broncos.
Cameron Jordan has an idea of what the Saints should do with new first round pick - Yahoo! Sports
CAmeron Jordan Tweeted that the Saints should use their first round pick to draft a defensive tackle.
New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area - New Orleans Saints
Former Saints receiver Marques Colston has opened his One Dream Academy.
It sure doesn’t sound like Kris Richard is in the mix for Panthers’ DC job - Yahoo! Sports
While Kris Richard was interviewed for the defensive coordinator job for the Carolina Panthers, current reports indicate that he is not a frontrunner for the position.
Cameron Jordan is heading to his 8th Pro Bowl - Canal Street Chronicles
Cameron Jordan has been named to his eighth Pro Bowl.
Cam Jordan, social media users react to Saints reportedly receiving first-round pick for Sean Payton - Fox News
Opinions seem divided among fans on whether or not the Sean Payton trade was a good deal for either team.
Saints Legend Marques Colston hosted an Orientation Event for his new ONE DREAM ACADEMY Mentorship & Enrichment Program. pic.twitter.com/JToCMZyvQu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 1, 2023
Congrats to @CamJordan94 on making his 8th #ProBowl!!!!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 31, 2023
#Saints | #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/zePIr8bID0
.@taeetaylor showed out in season one.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 31, 2023
13 games
44 total tackles (37 solo)
11 passes defended
"He has a lot of confidence in himself & we have a lot of confidence in him."
Loading comments...