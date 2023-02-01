Saints part ways with Co-DC/DB coach Kris Richard, per report

While the New Orleans Saints are in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl, they have made the decision to part ways with co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard, per report.

The #Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary Kris Richard, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



New Orleans' other co-DC, Ryan Nielsen, recently took the DC job in Atlanta. Significant changes on D. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2023

An unexpected move to many but the Saints plan on restructuring the defensive staff, Dennis Allen still remains the face of the defense. The Saints are now expected to hire one defensive coordinator, a defensive line coach to replace Ryan Nielsen, and a defensive back coach to replace Kris Richard.

The Saints intend to restructure the defensive coaching staff. Dennis Allen will continue to oversee everything and run that side of the ball. But the team will hire one defensive coordinator, a defensive line coach and a secondary coach, per sources. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 2, 2023

The Saints’ defense was the strong side of the ball this season, but Coach Dennis Allen still wants changes. The Saints parted ways with only one offensive assistant, and this now officially means the Saints have lost both of their co-defensive coordinators.

Linebacker Coach Michael Hodges is an in-house name to keep an eye on for a promotion.

The Saints will now bring in candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position, among other open positions as well.

The offseason hasn’t begun yet, but it is already a roller coaster, hang on!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel