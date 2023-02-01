 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints part ways with Co-DC/DB coach Kris Richard, per report

The Saints will be on the hunt for a defensive coordinator.

By BrendenErtle
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

While the New Orleans Saints are in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl, they have made the decision to part ways with co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard, per report.

An unexpected move to many but the Saints plan on restructuring the defensive staff, Dennis Allen still remains the face of the defense. The Saints are now expected to hire one defensive coordinator, a defensive line coach to replace Ryan Nielsen, and a defensive back coach to replace Kris Richard.

The Saints’ defense was the strong side of the ball this season, but Coach Dennis Allen still wants changes. The Saints parted ways with only one offensive assistant, and this now officially means the Saints have lost both of their co-defensive coordinators.

Linebacker Coach Michael Hodges is an in-house name to keep an eye on for a promotion.

The Saints will now bring in candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator position, among other open positions as well.

The offseason hasn’t begun yet, but it is already a roller coaster, hang on!

