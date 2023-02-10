Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

On QB Derek Carr visiting with the Saints:

#Raiders QB Derek Carr's 2-day visit with the #Saints has concluded.



He was accompanied by his wife, Heather, per @SeanFazendeFOX8



The #Saints and #Raiders already have the framework of a Derek Carr trade in place, per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/iRVmdthZ4b — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2023

Derek Carr could possibly solve the #Saints injury problem at QB. The Saints have started a total of 6 QBs over the past 5 season. (7 if you count Drew Brees) 4 of them have played due to injury to the starter. Carr has only missed 3 games in his 9 year career due to injury. — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) February 9, 2023

The Saints better get Derek Carr, he the best option, I saw the free agents on the QB list it wasn’t good at all. — Mr. Stillman (@EStillman23) February 9, 2023

I’m watching videos on Derek Carr and the one thing that stands out to me besides his leadership is his quick decision and ball release. He kinda reminds me Drew. — ⚜️John Thicc⚜️ (@mace_savage) February 9, 2023

On Zach Strief leaving the Saints to join Sean Payton in Denver:

Good luck to you @ZachStrief



Amazing career. 7th round pick. Swing tackle for years. Pro-Bowl level RT for a top offense. Play by Play radio guy. Now a NFL OL coach. — Ryan (@datboywolf) February 6, 2023

By the way, my hope is that Jahri Evans gets considered in replacing Zach Strief as assistant offensive line coach if the #Saints retain the position. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 6, 2023

@ZachStrief congrats on this new opportunity! We will miss you a lot! Excited to see what you can do! #WhoDat ⚜️⚜️ — Hank (@hank_harrell4) February 6, 2023

On the expected hiring of Joe Woods as new DC:

The Saints are a team that cannot afford to regress in any way defensively. Here's to hoping these moves pan out. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) February 6, 2023

The Saints will run Dennis Allen’s scheme. Allen will call the plays and ultimately be responsible for the defense. Joe Woods will be Allen’s top assistant and will likely help out with the defensive backs, which has been his position of expertise over the years — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 6, 2023

