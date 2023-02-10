Super Bowl LVII Bold Predictions

The big game is almost here, Super Bowl LVII. It’s the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Kickoff is Sunday, February 12th at 5:30 pm CT.

Let’s take a look at some of the CSC staff’s bold predictions and thoughts on the game.

Tina:

Over 60 points will be scored.

Each team will have a turnover.

Eagles win.



Hayden R:

Mahomes doesn’t throw a TD.

A running back wins MVP

No guest stars appear at the halftime show.

Matt:

Hurts throws 2 TDs and runs one.

There is a defensive touchdown.

A Kelce wins the Super Bowl

Carson:

Both Hurts and Mahomes have at least one rushing touchdown.

Chiefs force two turnovers

Travis Kelce wins MVP.

Jalen:

Mahomes with 4 TDs, 325+ yds

Chris Jones and Frank Clark combine for five sacks.

KC scores 38+ points and a win.

Hayden K:

Patrick Mahomes throws for over 300 yards.

Jalen Hurts rushes for over 100 yards.

Devonta Smith is the leading receiver in the game.

The Eagles as a team run for over 150 yards.

Mahomes and Hurts each throw at least 1 interception.

Chiefs win 32-27

Wallace:

Jalen Hurts finishes the game as the leading rusher for either team.

Patrick Mahomes throws two interceptions.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the recipient of both of those interceptions.

CJGJ is named the Super Bowl MVP and will be going to Disney World.

Jonny:

The Kansas City Chiefs rush for over 100 yards.

Hassan Reddick will get a sack.

Travis Kelce explodes for 100+ yards and a TD.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl