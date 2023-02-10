 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl LVII prop bets

The CSC staff makes their predictions on some of the wildest prop bets for the Super Bowl.

By Hayden Reel
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles just around the corner, many people will be betting on aspects of the game not even thought of during most contests. We asked the CSC staff to predict some of the popular prop bets being placed on the Super Bowl this year and here are the results:

Gatorade shower color:

Hayden R- Blue

Hayden K- Orange

Jalen- Yellow

Jonny- Blue

Tina- Orange

Coin Toss:

Hayden R- Heads

Hayden K- Heads

Jalen- Tails

Jonny- Heads

Tina- Tails

Length of National Anthem (O/U 127 seconds)

Hayden R- Over

Hayden K- Over

Jalen- Over

Jonny- Over

Tina- Over

Length of the word “Brave” in Anthem (O/U 5 seconds)

Hayden R- Under

Hayden K- Over

Jalen- Over

Jonny- Under

Tina- Under

First type of score:

Hayden R- Field Goal

Hayden K- Rushing Touchdown

Jalen- Passing TD

Jonny- Field goal

Tina- Field Goal

First team to score:

Hayden R- Chiefs

Hayden K- Chiefs

Jalen- Chiefs

Jonny- Eagles

Tina- Eagles

First song of halftime show:

Hayden-Diamonds

Hayden K- Lift me up

Jalen- Kiss It Better

Jonny- Don’t Stop the Music

Tina- Run This Town

Total accepted penalties by both teams (O/U 9.5)

Hayden R- Under

Hayden K- Under

Jalen- Over

Jonny- Under

Tina- Under

Player to score the last touchdown of game:

Hayden R- Dallas Goedert

Hayden K- Travis Kelce

Jalen- Kadarius Toney

Jonny- A.J. Brown

Tina- Travis Kelce

Largest lead of game (O/U 14.5 points)

Hayden R- Under

Hayden K- Under

Jalen- Under

Jonny- Under

Tina- Under

Ja Morant assists (v. BOS) vs. Travis Kelce receptions:

Hayden R- Kelce

Hayden K- Kelce

Jalen - Morant

Jonny - Morant

Tina- Kelce

Jalen Hurts passing yards (O/U 230.5 yards)

Hayden R- Under

Hayden K- Under

Jalen- Over

Jonny- Over

Tina- Over

Most rushing attempts in game:

Hayden R- Miles Sanders

Hayden K- Jalen Hurts

Jalen- Miles Sanders

Jonny- Miles Sanders

Tina- Jalen Hurts

More touchdowns, Isiah Pacheco vs. DeVonta Smith:

Hayden R- Pacheco

Hayden K- Pacheco

Jalen- Smitty

Jonny- Pacheco

Tina- Smith

MVP Position:

Hayden R- Running Back

Hayden K- QB

Jalen- QB

Jonny- QB

Tina- QB

