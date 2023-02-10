Super Bowl LVII prop bets

With Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles just around the corner, many people will be betting on aspects of the game not even thought of during most contests. We asked the CSC staff to predict some of the popular prop bets being placed on the Super Bowl this year and here are the results:
Gatorade shower color:
Hayden R- Blue
Hayden K- Orange
Jalen- Yellow
Jonny- Blue
Tina- Orange
Coin Toss:
Hayden R- Heads
Hayden K- Heads
Jalen- Tails
Jonny- Heads
Tina- Tails
Length of National Anthem (O/U 127 seconds)
Hayden R- Over
Hayden K- Over
Jalen- Over
Jonny- Over
Tina- Over
Length of the word “Brave” in Anthem (O/U 5 seconds)
Hayden R- Under
Hayden K- Over
Jalen- Over
Jonny- Under
Tina- Under
First type of score:
Hayden R- Field Goal
Hayden K- Rushing Touchdown
Jalen- Passing TD
Jonny- Field goal
Tina- Field Goal
First team to score:
Hayden R- Chiefs
Hayden K- Chiefs
Jalen- Chiefs
Jonny- Eagles
Tina- Eagles
First song of halftime show:
Hayden-Diamonds
Hayden K- Lift me up
Jalen- Kiss It Better
Jonny- Don’t Stop the Music
Tina- Run This Town
Total accepted penalties by both teams (O/U 9.5)
Hayden R- Under
Hayden K- Under
Jalen- Over
Jonny- Under
Tina- Under
Player to score the last touchdown of game:
Hayden R- Dallas Goedert
Hayden K- Travis Kelce
Jalen- Kadarius Toney
Jonny- A.J. Brown
Tina- Travis Kelce
Largest lead of game (O/U 14.5 points)
Hayden R- Under
Hayden K- Under
Jalen- Under
Jonny- Under
Tina- Under
Ja Morant assists (v. BOS) vs. Travis Kelce receptions:
Hayden R- Kelce
Hayden K- Kelce
Jalen - Morant
Jonny - Morant
Tina- Kelce
Jalen Hurts passing yards (O/U 230.5 yards)
Hayden R- Under
Hayden K- Under
Jalen- Over
Jonny- Over
Tina- Over
Most rushing attempts in game:
Hayden R- Miles Sanders
Hayden K- Jalen Hurts
Jalen- Miles Sanders
Jonny- Miles Sanders
Tina- Jalen Hurts
More touchdowns, Isiah Pacheco vs. DeVonta Smith:
Hayden R- Pacheco
Hayden K- Pacheco
Jalen- Smitty
Jonny- Pacheco
Tina- Smith
MVP Position:
Hayden R- Running Back
Hayden K- QB
Jalen- QB
Jonny- QB
Tina- QB
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.
Loading comments...