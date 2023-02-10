Everything you need to know about the Saints pursuit of Derek Carr

After a lackluster 7-10 season, the New Orleans Saints are looking to rebound this season. A lot of the problems with the Saints this past season was the quarterback position. The team is looking for a new starter, as Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston aren’t going to cut it.

The team seems to have found their guy in Derek Carr. The long-time Raider is looking for a new home as the Las Vegas Raiders are likely to move on. Here is everything going on with the Saints and Derek Carr.

The Start

Since the start of the offseason, reporters and analysts have said that the Saints had an interest in Derek Carr. On February 7th, these reports were confirmed, and the team was granted permission to speak with him.

Sources: Derek Carr granted permission to visit Saints https://t.co/E50IAPJN2u via @nofnetwork — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 7, 2023

The Mysterious Tweet

The next day Derek Carr’s brother Darren tweeted a mysterious photo. This tweet has since been deleted, but it has his brother in a Saints jersey with the caption, “life’s a movie.” What makes this even more interesting is that the Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas left a like on this tweet before it was deleted.

Michael Thomas liked Derek Carr’s brother tweet of him in a Saints uniform pic.twitter.com/Mu9lQqhVZL — Kadin Janisch (@kadinjanisch) February 8, 2023

The First Meeting

The team wasted no time on getting a meeting in place. This was shown when members of the Saints staff, including Dennis Allen, Pete Carmichael, and others, had dinner the next day at Ralph’s on the Park, per Nick Underhill.

The Second meeting

Per Sean Fazende, Carr had a second visit to the Saints today, accompanied by his wife, Heather Neel. Carr was then said to be on his way back to Las Vegas and had canceled his meeting with the Carolina Panthers, but this turned out to be false.

Conclusion

The two teams reportedly agreed on a trade, which allowed the Saints to speak with Carr in the first place. Derek Carr has a no-trade clause, so any team that trades for him must first get his approval.

The Raiders have until next Wednesday to trade or release Carr until his base salary of $32.9 million becomes guaranteed.

The Raiders are likely to take on some of his contract still if a trade were to take place. The Raiders are desperate, and the Saints need a quarterback. It’s looking more like Derek Carr will soon be a New Orleans Saint.

