Fleur-de-Links, February 10: Derek Carr wraps up two-day visit with Saints

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints expected to hire tight ends coach Clancy Barone - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are expected to hire Clancy Barone, a tight end coach and offensive line coach who previously worked with Dennis Allen.
Report: Derek Carr back at Saints facility on Thursday - Pro Football Talk
Derek Carr reportedly spent Thursday with the Saints, making his visit with the Saitns a two-day visit.
Derek Carr Trade Framework Is in Place, per Report - Sports Illustrated
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the framework is already in place in New Orleans for a trade for Derek Carr.
Must-Watch Video: Saints DE Cam Jordan sings about Sean Payton at NFL Honors event - WDSU
At the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony, Cameron Jordan sang a farewell song to Sean Payton.
“You make the calculated, best decision” – Saints RB Mark Ingram II speaks on impending free agency - Sportskeeda
Mark Ingram appeared on the Up and Adams show, where he spoke on free agency.
Blake Gillikin’s top plays of the 2022 NFL season - New Orleans Saints
A look at some of Blake Gillikin’s highlights from his second season with the Saints.
Year in Review: LB Kaden Elliss - Canal Street Chronicles
A recap of Kaden Elliss’ 2022 season wtih the Saints.
⚜️ #Saints reppin' at NFL Honors ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 10, 2023
: #NFLHonors - 8 pm CT on NBC
: @NFL pic.twitter.com/sI8kI0Y0i4
Derek Carr is back at Saints headquarters today. Yesterday's meeting wrapped up around 10:30 p.m.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 9, 2023
SOURCE: Tulane is expected to hire former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Dan Roushar for its open offensive line job. Roushar had spent the last 10 years on the Saints staff coaching RBs, tight ends and offensive line.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 9, 2023
Loading comments...