Fleur-de-Links, February 10: Derek Carr wraps up two-day visit with Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: DEC 24 Raiders at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints expected to hire tight ends coach Clancy Barone - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are expected to hire Clancy Barone, a tight end coach and offensive line coach who previously worked with Dennis Allen.

Report: Derek Carr back at Saints facility on Thursday - Pro Football Talk

Derek Carr reportedly spent Thursday with the Saints, making his visit with the Saitns a two-day visit.

Derek Carr Trade Framework Is in Place, per Report - Sports Illustrated

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the framework is already in place in New Orleans for a trade for Derek Carr.

Must-Watch Video: Saints DE Cam Jordan sings about Sean Payton at NFL Honors event - WDSU

At the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony, Cameron Jordan sang a farewell song to Sean Payton.

“You make the calculated, best decision” – Saints RB Mark Ingram II speaks on impending free agency - Sportskeeda

Mark Ingram appeared on the Up and Adams show, where he spoke on free agency.

Blake Gillikin’s top plays of the 2022 NFL season - New Orleans Saints

A look at some of Blake Gillikin’s highlights from his second season with the Saints.

Year in Review: LB Kaden Elliss - Canal Street Chronicles

A recap of Kaden Elliss’ 2022 season wtih the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

