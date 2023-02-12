Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

Welcome to Super Sunday!

NFC Champion - Philadelphia Eagles vs. AFC Champion - Kansas City Chiefs

The biggest holiday of the American sports calendar is upon us. Get your food and drinks on the table and get ready for the Super Bowl! Whether you’re there to see the game, see the commercials, or just enjoy some hot wings and cold beverages, we’ve got you covered!

Here are your links to follow Super Bowl LVII:

Game time:

Sunday, February 12th - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Location:

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Weather Forecast:

56º, Partly Cloudy - Retractable roof

TV Broadcast:

FOX

- Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen

Radio:

Westwood One

-Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner

Online Streaming:

foxsports.com

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

National Anthem:

Chris Stapleton

Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show:

Rihanna

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Eagles -1.5; Over/Under 51

Uniform Combinations:

Green Jerseys/White Pants (Eagles) / White Jerseys/Red Pants (Chiefs)

Team Blogs:

Bleeding Green Nation (Eagles) / Arrowhead Pride (Chiefs)

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.