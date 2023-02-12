Super Bowl LVII: open thread

The Big Game is here!
NFC Champion - Philadelphia Eagles
vs
AFC Champion - Kansas City Chiefs
We’re all ready to get this Super Bowl kicked off, so make sure the food is hot, the drinks are cold, and we’re all set to enjoy Super Bowl LVII!
Kickoff:
Sunday, February 12th - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST
Location:
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona
Weather Forecast:
73º, Sunny - Retractable roof
TV Broadcast:
FOX
- Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen
Radio:
-Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner
Online Streaming:
iOS/Android Streaming:
National Anthem:
Chris Stapleton
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show:
Rihanna
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:
Eagles -1.5; Over/Under 51
Uniform Combinations:
Green Jerseys/White Pants (Eagles) / White Jerseys/Red Pants (Chiefs)
Team Blogs:
Bleeding Green Nation (Eagles) / Arrowhead Pride (Chiefs)
***
Enjoy the Super Bowl, Who Dat Nation!
Loading comments...