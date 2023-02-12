 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl LVII: open thread

It’s time for Super Bowl LVII! Join us here for our open thread!

By Wallace Delery
/ new
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVII-FEATURES Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Big Game is here!

NFC Champion - Philadelphia Eagles

vs

AFC Champion - Kansas City Chiefs

We’re all ready to get this Super Bowl kicked off, so make sure the food is hot, the drinks are cold, and we’re all set to enjoy Super Bowl LVII!

Kickoff:

Sunday, February 12th - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Location:

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Weather Forecast:

73º, Sunny - Retractable roof

TV Broadcast:

FOX

- Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen

Radio:

Westwood One

-Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner

Online Streaming:

foxsports.com

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

National Anthem:

Chris Stapleton

Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show:

Rihanna

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Eagles -1.5; Over/Under 51

Uniform Combinations:

Green Jerseys/White Pants (Eagles) / White Jerseys/Red Pants (Chiefs)

Team Blogs:

Bleeding Green Nation (Eagles) / Arrowhead Pride (Chiefs)

***

Enjoy the Super Bowl, Who Dat Nation!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...