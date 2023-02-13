Year In Review: Cesar Ruiz

Going into the 2022 NFL season many fans considered 3rd year guard Cesar Ruiz a liability rather an asset. At the end of the 2022 NFL season how quickly things have changed for the 3rd year guard out of Michigan. With the help of former New Orleans Saints legends Zach Strief and Jahri Evans and offensive line coach Doug Marrone, Ruiz quickly became a steady force on the inside of the offensive line. Everything about Ruiz just seemed to change this year. He held his own in one-on-one pass blocking, you saw Ruiz get aggressive and get to the second level in the run game this year, the hand placement has been much better, and the penalties and sack numbers were surprisingly decent this year (3 sacks allowed and just 3 penalties). Before his season ending injury in week 14, Ruiz was on par to finish the season playing 100% of all the snaps on the offensive side of the ball as well.

I was told yesterday (to paraphrase): Cesar Ruiz is awful and he's why the Saints aren't winning



I responded: He's actually been a bright spot the last several games



The response: "Are we watching the same games?"



Maybe not, but this is the type of stuff I was seeing. #Saints pic.twitter.com/vyEFzaysLt — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 4, 2022

Ruiz has seemingly blossomed into a quality (I might have pretty good) offensive guard in the league. Compared to last season it’s been night and day just how important Ruiz was to this offense last year. Ruiz showed his versatility this year by filling in at center for the injured Erik McCoy at times throughout the season and filling in admirably I might add, as Ruiz managed to hold his own at center as well. With the Saints now transitioning into a younger unit on the offensive line the continuing development of Ruiz will be ever more important if the Saints want to make a playoff push in 2023.

Cesar Ruiz is in such a zone right now that he actually managed to throw a key block with his back turned. #Saints pic.twitter.com/Hm0r3Y3p3v — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 1, 2022

