Fleur-de-Links, February 13: Derek Carr will not be traded to the Saints

Report: Derek Carr won’t accept trade to Saints or others, expected to be released - Yahoo! Sports
Reports indicate that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not accept a trade any team, including thet Saints.
2023 NFL Mock Draft post-Super Bowl: QBs go early, Cowboys select WR, Saints get another Alvin Kamara - CBS Sports
In the latest CBS Sports mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick to draft Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Chris Olave only received 5 first-place votes for Offensive Rookie of the Year - Yahoo! Sports
Chris Olave only received 5 points in the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
New Orleans Saints turf donated to Kentucky sports complex - WCPO
The Saints have doanted their turf to a multi-sports complex in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
6 former Saints players competing for Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII - Yahoo! Sports
There are a combined 6 players on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs that used to play for the Saints.
Q&A With Drew Brees: Sean Payton’s Future In Denver, Derek Carr’s Fit With The Saints, Partnership With Lowe’s - The Spun
The Spun interviewed Drew Brees about a number of topics, including how Derek Carr would fit with the Saints.
Cam Jordan & Demario Davis 2022 NFL Season Recap - New Orleans Saints
A recap of Cameron Jordan’s and Demario Davis’ 2022 season.
