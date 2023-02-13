Fleur-de-Links, February 13: Derek Carr will not be traded to the Saints

Reports indicate that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not accept a trade any team, including thet Saints.

In the latest CBS Sports mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick to draft Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Chris Olave only received 5 points in the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

The Saints have doanted their turf to a multi-sports complex in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

There are a combined 6 players on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs that used to play for the Saints.

The Spun interviewed Drew Brees about a number of topics, including how Derek Carr would fit with the Saints.

A recap of Cameron Jordan’s and Demario Davis’ 2022 season.