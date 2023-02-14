Year in Review: Marshon Lattimore

Marshon Lattimore has been one of the more consistent and elite cornerbacks since entering the league in 2017 out of Ohio State. Lattimore faced his toughest task this season as Lattimore suffered a lacerated kidney and a nasty rib injury early in the season in a week 5 victory against the Seattle Seahawks and only played in 7 games this season which was a career low for the former defensive rookie of the year. Upon returning to the teams lineup in a week 17 game against who would be the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles Lattimore had what would be the turning point in that game which was recording his first interception for a pick six which ended up being the game sealing touchdown as the Saints won a tough game on the road 20-10.

#Saints CB Marshon Lattimore had an excellent game in his return after 10 Weeks away. Highest rated PFF corner in W17 (before MNF).



93.0 cov. grade

8 Targets

5 Catches (62.5%)

44 Yards (long of just 12)

1 First down allowed

1 PBU

1 INT

1 P6

37.5 passer rating when targeted



⚜️ — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) January 2, 2023

In what was a short season for Lattimore he still was very efficient and proved he can be player cornerback in the NFL at an elite level. In 7 games Marshon Lattimore allowed a completion percentage of just 44.7% along with a quarterback rating of 48%. To end the season Lattimore had 29 total tackles, one interception and touchdown, and 4 pass breakdowns in just 7 games. You immediately in Lattimore’s first game back just important he is to this defense and just the spark and energy he can provide to the unit. When healthy Marshon Lattimore is a top 10 corner in the NFL, pairing him with the young stud Alonte Taylor could be quite the duo for New Orleans heading into next season and will no doubt be a major factor for the Saints if they plan to be playing playoff football in 2023.

Saints get the pick-six from Marshon Lattimore and they go up 20-10 on the Eagles!



( : @NFL) pic.twitter.com/UyLCQyEYPT — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) January 1, 2023

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. You can also give my Twitter page a follow as well @AlecSalas09