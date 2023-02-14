 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 14: Former Saints assistant coach named to Tulane staff

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Tennessee TItans Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Derek Carr Rumors: Saints Remain Interested in Raiders QB After Failed Trade Talks - Bleacher Report

The Saints are rumored to still be interested in Derek Carr, despite Carr rejecting the trade offer.

Derek Carr reportedly still has interest in 1 NFC team - Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr is reportedly still interested in the Saints.

Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Trade Offer from Saints Was ‘Only One’ LV Received - Bleacher Report

The trade offer for Derek Carr from the Saints was reportedly the only offer the Las Vegas Raiders received for Carr.

The Saints are more than $55M over the 2023 salary cap. Here’s how they free up $80M - ESPN

The Saints are reportedly $55 million over the 2023 salary cap.

Former Saints assistant Dan Roushar named Tulane Offensive Line Coach - Crescent City Sports

Dan Roushar, who worked for the Saints from 2013 to 2022, has been named the offensive line coach for Tulane.

Which players on Saints roster will be free agents in 2023 - DraftKings Nation

A look at the Saints players headed to free agency in 2023.

Year In Review: Cesar Ruiz - Canal Street Chronicles

A review of Cesar Ruiz’s 3rd season with the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...