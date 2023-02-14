Fleur-de-Links, February 14: Former Saints assistant coach named to Tulane staff

The Saints are rumored to still be interested in Derek Carr, despite Carr rejecting the trade offer.

Derek Carr is reportedly still interested in the Saints.

The trade offer for Derek Carr from the Saints was reportedly the only offer the Las Vegas Raiders received for Carr.

The Saints are reportedly $55 million over the 2023 salary cap.

Dan Roushar, who worked for the Saints from 2013 to 2022, has been named the offensive line coach for Tulane.

A look at the Saints players headed to free agency in 2023.

A review of Cesar Ruiz’s 3rd season with the Saints.

“Another quarterback to watch in free agency for New Orleans would be Baker Mayfield. The Saints staff was high on Mayfield ahead of the 2018 draft, and those old draft evals can definitely have an impact down the road with guys as they get older and hit free agency.” https://t.co/zlAdomXtor — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) February 14, 2023

This was a fun conversation with @MikeTriplett.



What would have happened if the Saints drafted Patrick Mahomes? A lot would have been impacted.



Full podcast here: https://t.co/tLnhrP6EdD pic.twitter.com/smEJs8uevA — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 13, 2023