Fleur-de-Links, February 14: Former Saints assistant coach named to Tulane staff

New Orleans Saints News:
Derek Carr Rumors: Saints Remain Interested in Raiders QB After Failed Trade Talks - Bleacher Report
The Saints are rumored to still be interested in Derek Carr, despite Carr rejecting the trade offer.
Derek Carr reportedly still has interest in 1 NFC team - Larry Brown Sports
Derek Carr is reportedly still interested in the Saints.
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Trade Offer from Saints Was ‘Only One’ LV Received - Bleacher Report
The trade offer for Derek Carr from the Saints was reportedly the only offer the Las Vegas Raiders received for Carr.
The Saints are more than $55M over the 2023 salary cap. Here’s how they free up $80M - ESPN
The Saints are reportedly $55 million over the 2023 salary cap.
Former Saints assistant Dan Roushar named Tulane Offensive Line Coach - Crescent City Sports
Dan Roushar, who worked for the Saints from 2013 to 2022, has been named the offensive line coach for Tulane.
Which players on Saints roster will be free agents in 2023 - DraftKings Nation
A look at the Saints players headed to free agency in 2023.
Year In Review: Cesar Ruiz - Canal Street Chronicles
A review of Cesar Ruiz’s 3rd season with the Saints.
“Another quarterback to watch in free agency for New Orleans would be Baker Mayfield. The Saints staff was high on Mayfield ahead of the 2018 draft, and those old draft evals can definitely have an impact down the road with guys as they get older and hit free agency.” https://t.co/zlAdomXtor— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) February 14, 2023
This was a fun conversation with @MikeTriplett.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 13, 2023
What would have happened if the Saints drafted Patrick Mahomes? A lot would have been impacted.
Full podcast here: https://t.co/tLnhrP6EdD pic.twitter.com/smEJs8uevA
This doesn’t mean Saints are out or either side’s interest has waned after their visit. It was always a long shot that Carr would give up chance to be free agent— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) February 12, 2023
Now Saints won’t have to give up a pick if they wind up as his top choice. But now his market has more time to expand https://t.co/YgLCCxipEO
