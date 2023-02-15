Why the New Orleans Saints should sign Darius Slayton

The New Orleans Saints are thin at the wide receiver position. With rumors of Michael Thomas getting released and Jarvis Landry likely not being resigned, the team is back again to needing receivers. The team needs to build around whoever will be under the center. The team only has two quality receivers right now. Superstar rookie Chris Olave and speedster Rashid Shaheed. The team also will look to save some money this offseason. This is where signing Darius Slayton comes into play.

Darius Slayton and the Saints? pic.twitter.com/RYe5iD1cfd — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) February 15, 2023

Why should the Saints sign Darius Slayton?

The New York Giants weren’t known for their passing offense this season. In fact, Slayton’s 724 receiving yards led the entire team. Slayton isn’t by any means a game-wrecker, but he’s a solid and consistent receiver.

The former Auburn Tiger has over 700 receiving yards in three of his four seasons. He’s been able to produce above-average numbers almost every year despite the deficiencies of the Giants’ offense.

Slayton was also 7th in the league in yards per catch, per ESPN. This big play ability is perfect next to Olave. You can have Slayton go up the seams and stretch the field, and Olave work more in the middle of the field. Check out this catch from Slayton earlier in the season.

At 26 years old, Slayton has some years under his belt but still has plenty left in the tank. It’s a perfect age, as he has enough experience to teach some of the younger guys and enough juice and energy to contribute to this team.

Slayton’s current market value is a 2-year $7 million deal per Spotrac. This evaluation pays him about $3.5 million per year and would make him the 62nd highest-paid receiver in football.

It would be an absolute steal if the Saints could get him for that. This would be only about $500k more than fellow Saints receiver Trequan Smith who had less than half the receiving yards Slayton did.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel