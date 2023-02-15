Dennis and Alisson Allen make a sizable donation to Second Harvest Food Bank

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 by the league back in December, after allegations that DE Cam Jordan faked a foot injury during the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 5th. Allen, Jordan, former Co-DC Ryan Nielsen and the Saints organization were fined $550,000 in total. They all appealed and won, but the story doesn’t end there. Allen decided to take that victory against the league and turn it into a wonderful opportunity by making a sizable donation to help Second Harvest Food Bank.

NFL fine triggered a charitable idea for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen and his wife Alisson — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 14, 2023

Allen said that the idea for the donation all started when they received the fine from the league. “We shouldn’t be fined for this, we didn’t do anything wrong.’ And then, it got Alisson and I to thinking, ‘Well, we win this appeal, let’s take that money that we would have given the league and let’s do something good with that money. And so, Second Harvest Food Bank is an organization that Alisson has taken an interest in. I think there’s like one in five households in Louisiana that deal with lack of funds for foods and vital things in terms of living. And so, we wanted to do something to help out in the community and felt like that was a good place to start. We’re blessed to be able to have a certain level of lifestyle and a certain level of comfort being employed in the NFL and there’s nothing that makes you feel better about yourself than trying to do something to help out your community. We have such a tight-knit group between our team and this city, and any time you feel like you can help out those in need in your community, you want to be able to do that.”

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans was founded in 1982. Their mission is to lead the fight against hunger in South Louisiana by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response. They provide food and support to over 700 community partners and programs across 23 parishes. Their staff and volunteers distribute the equivalent of more than 32 million meals to over 200,000 people a year through their food distribution programs, community kitchen meal service, nutrition education, and public benefits assistance. Every year, Second Harvest secures millions of pounds of food that otherwise would have gone to waste and helps to ensure that these meals make it to the dinner tables of thousands of families struggling with hunger in South Louisiana.

To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank, go to www.no-hunger.org

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl