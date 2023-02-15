Fleur-de-Links, February 15: Cameron Jordan reaches out to Derek Carr on social media

While Dennis Allen’s $100,000 fine for the Cameron Jordan injury incident, Allen donated that money to a New Orleans food bank.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Saints might be interested in Baker Mayfield.

In the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick to draft wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Cameron Jordan is one of the players that has taken to Twitter in an attempt to recruit Derek Carr. (Tweets below)

Former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore discusses whether or not Derek Carr would be a good fit for the Saints.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are likely to release Jameis Winston if they are able to sign Derek Carr.

A look at Marshon Lattimore’s 2022 season.