Fleur-de-Links, February 15: Cameron Jordan reaches out to Derek Carr on social media

New Orleans Saints News:
NFL fine triggered charitable idea for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen and wife, Alisson - New Orleans Saints
While Dennis Allen’s $100,000 fine for the Cameron Jordan injury incident, Allen donated that money to a New Orleans food bank.
Report: Saints Could Have Interest in QB Baker Mayfield - Saints News Network
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Saints might be interested in Baker Mayfield.
New Orleans Saints Land Zay Flowers in Latest PFF Mock Draft - Yardbreaker
In the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick to draft wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Derek Carr already being recruited by NFL players as he enters free agency - Fox News
Cameron Jordan is one of the players that has taken to Twitter in an attempt to recruit Derek Carr. (Tweets below)
More Saints with Lance Moore: Is Derek Carr the right QB for New Orleans? - WDSU
Former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore discusses whether or not Derek Carr would be a good fit for the Saints.
NFL Rumors: Saints ‘Likely’ to Release Jameis Winston If Derek Carr Signs Contract - Bleacher Report
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are likely to release Jameis Winston if they are able to sign Derek Carr.
Year in Review: Marshon Lattimore - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at Marshon Lattimore’s 2022 season.
We partnered with Cornerstone to host a reading rally at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to promote the importance of education and reading to our future generations!#CornerstoneCares pic.twitter.com/dQ2dTWkaGi— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 14, 2023
Hmmmmmm…. https://t.co/MjuhMcKE4Z pic.twitter.com/nDXtGPE9rw— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 14, 2023
Happy #ValentinesDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dVfKIDsmNn— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 14, 2023
