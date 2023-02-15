 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 15: Cameron Jordan reaches out to Derek Carr on social media

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

NFL fine triggered charitable idea for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen and wife, Alisson - New Orleans Saints

While Dennis Allen’s $100,000 fine for the Cameron Jordan injury incident, Allen donated that money to a New Orleans food bank.

Report: Saints Could Have Interest in QB Baker Mayfield - Saints News Network

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Saints might be interested in Baker Mayfield.

New Orleans Saints Land Zay Flowers in Latest PFF Mock Draft - Yardbreaker

In the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick to draft wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Derek Carr already being recruited by NFL players as he enters free agency - Fox News

Cameron Jordan is one of the players that has taken to Twitter in an attempt to recruit Derek Carr. (Tweets below)

More Saints with Lance Moore: Is Derek Carr the right QB for New Orleans? - WDSU

Former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore discusses whether or not Derek Carr would be a good fit for the Saints.

NFL Rumors: Saints ‘Likely’ to Release Jameis Winston If Derek Carr Signs Contract - Bleacher Report

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are likely to release Jameis Winston if they are able to sign Derek Carr.

Year in Review: Marshon Lattimore - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at Marshon Lattimore’s 2022 season.

