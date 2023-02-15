Saints lose another staff member to Sean Payton

When Sean Payton left for the Denver Broncos, fans had skepticism that some of the New Orleans Saints staff would leave for Denver. Zach Strief was the first member to leave, and now the team has lost Declan Doyle to Denver.

Doyle has spent the past four years as an offensive assistant for the team. It will be interesting to see if he gets a promotion in Denver or will take on the same role.

The team was able to replace Zach Strief, whom we mentioned above. It was also announced today they have hired Kevin Carberry to be their assistant OL coach. The 39-year-old has bounced around a bit in his coaching career, but his most notable stint is being the OL coach for the Los Angeles Rams.

In this stint, Carberry helped the team win Super Bowl LVI. Carberry will work with OL coach Doug Marrone to help develop their 2022 first-round pick, Trevor Penning.

