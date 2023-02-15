 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints restructure S Marcus Maye’s contract

The restructure will save around $4.85 million in cap space.

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have restructured safety Marcus Maye’s contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The restructure will turn $6.07 million of Maye’s compensation for 2023 into a signing bonus that will save the Saints around $4.85 million in cap space.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year contract worth over $28.5 million dollars last March. This is the first step into their yearly process of getting under the cap as they still need to clear another $50 million by March 16th.

