Fleur-de-Links, February 16: Saints announce coaching staff additions

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints lose another staff member to Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles
Offensive assistant Declan Doyle has been hired by the Denver Broncos to work with Sean Payton.
Saints Announce Coaching Staff Additions - Saints News Network
The Saints have added 5 people to their coaching staff: defensive coordinator Joe Woods, defensive line coach Todd Grantham, secondary coach Marcus Robertson, tight ends coach Clancy Barone, and offensive line assistant coach Kevin Carberry.
Saints restructure S Marcus Maye’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured Marcus Maye’s contract, saving $5 million in cap space.
Curtis Johnson named head coach of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers - WGNO
Former Saints offensive assistant and wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson has been named hte head coach of the USFL Houston Gamblers.
Garafolo: Saints ‘still in the mix’ for Derek Carr - Yahoo! Entertainment
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints are “still in the mix” for quarterback Derek Carr.
Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Derek Carr - Sports Illustrated
The Saints are named one of the top 5 desintations for Derek Carr in terms of fantasy football.
Why the New Orleans Saints should sign Darius Slayton - Canal Street Chronicles
A case for the Saints to sign receiver Darius Slayton.
Dennis Allen spoke to @JohnDeShazier on the new #Saints coaches— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 15, 2023
New Orleans Saints add five to the coaching staff.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 15, 2023
Joe Woods named defensive coordinator ⚜️
Story: https://t.co/i7RUR9J0LA pic.twitter.com/2idMhg0RLP
Todd Grantham ➡️ defensive line coach— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 15, 2023
Marcus Robertson ➡️ secondary coach
Clancy Barone ➡️ tight ends coach
Kevin Carberry ➡️ offensive line coach
More info on the new #Saints coaches: https://t.co/i7RUR9J0LA pic.twitter.com/DGDRxG7y2Q
Loading comments...