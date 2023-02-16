 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 16: Saints announce coaching staff additions

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints lose another staff member to Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles

Offensive assistant Declan Doyle has been hired by the Denver Broncos to work with Sean Payton.

Saints Announce Coaching Staff Additions - Saints News Network

The Saints have added 5 people to their coaching staff: defensive coordinator Joe Woods, defensive line coach Todd Grantham, secondary coach Marcus Robertson, tight ends coach Clancy Barone, and offensive line assistant coach Kevin Carberry.

Saints restructure S Marcus Maye’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured Marcus Maye’s contract, saving $5 million in cap space.

Curtis Johnson named head coach of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers - WGNO

Former Saints offensive assistant and wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson has been named hte head coach of the USFL Houston Gamblers.

Garafolo: Saints ‘still in the mix’ for Derek Carr - Yahoo! Entertainment

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints are “still in the mix” for quarterback Derek Carr.

Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Derek Carr - Sports Illustrated

The Saints are named one of the top 5 desintations for Derek Carr in terms of fantasy football.

Why the New Orleans Saints should sign Darius Slayton - Canal Street Chronicles

A case for the Saints to sign receiver Darius Slayton.

