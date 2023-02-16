Fleur-de-Links, February 16: Saints announce coaching staff additions

Offensive assistant Declan Doyle has been hired by the Denver Broncos to work with Sean Payton.

The Saints have added 5 people to their coaching staff: defensive coordinator Joe Woods, defensive line coach Todd Grantham, secondary coach Marcus Robertson, tight ends coach Clancy Barone, and offensive line assistant coach Kevin Carberry.

The Saints have restructured Marcus Maye’s contract, saving $5 million in cap space.

Former Saints offensive assistant and wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson has been named hte head coach of the USFL Houston Gamblers.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints are “still in the mix” for quarterback Derek Carr.

The Saints are named one of the top 5 desintations for Derek Carr in terms of fantasy football.

A case for the Saints to sign receiver Darius Slayton.

Dennis Allen spoke to @JohnDeShazier on the new #Saints coaches

pic.twitter.com/2idMhg0RLP