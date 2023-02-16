Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara, 3 others for alleged beating

A Clark County grand jury recently indicted New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara and three others for an alleged beating at a Las Vegas nightclub last year. Kamara, Bengals’ cornerback Chris Lammons, and two other men face criminal charges connected to the incident on February 5th, 2022, during Pro Bowl weekend. The four men were indicted Wednesday, on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The victim, Darnell Greene, has filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana. Videos and an audio recording taken in an SUV after the alleged assault have not been released. The lawsuit also includes still images from surveillance video and transcription of the recording. Greene’s lawsuit claims, “Immediately after the beating, Kamara bragged about it to his group, stating, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,”

This indictment means that the criminal case will immediately bypass Las Vegas Justice Court and go directly to district court. A judge has set a court date for March 2nd.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.