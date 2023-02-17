Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

On Derek Carr becoming a free agent but still interested in the Saints:

I know I said adios to social media but @derekcarrqb I know it may be too soon but it’s also Valentine’s Day are you are you trynna swap out black and silver and fall in luv with BLACK & GOLD? — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 14, 2023

Derek Carr birthday is 3/28 so honestly him becoming Saints QB might be destiny. — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) February 15, 2023

Saints need to get Derek Carr on the roster! We’ll call him Street Carr @camjordan94 @Saints — Tater Q104 (@Taterq104) February 15, 2023

The Raiders, who know Derek Carr best, didn't want to pay him 3 more years/120M. Saints were only team who tried to trade for him. If they really wanted him, they would've figured it out instead of asking him for a pay cut.



You go more than 2 years/60M on Carr? You're insane. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) February 15, 2023

On the Saints also interested in Baker Mayfield:

The Saints are interested in Baker Mayfield? This off-season is going to test us all pic.twitter.com/bmoqIMvPOH — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) February 14, 2023

I've been thinking a lot about Derek Carr playing for the Saints and his brother's twitter had me really thinking I'd rather try out Baker Mayfield if they're moving on from Jameis for sure. — Coconut Mike (@kvltclassic) February 15, 2023

“Baker Mayfield has signed with the New Orleans #Saints”



Me:

pic.twitter.com/HBvsOlxrpo — Childless Gambino (@Mr_Xecutive) February 14, 2023

On losing Declan Doyle to Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos:

Declan Doyle is leaving the Saints to join Sean Payton’s coaching staff in Denver, according to a source. Doyle spent the last four years serving as an offensive assistant and coached the tight ends at the Senior Bowl. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 15, 2023

#Saints coaching staff is now reassembled after the departures of Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard, Zach Strief and Declan Doyle.



Biggest outstanding question now is QB coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry who had interviews with Broncos and Bucs for their open OC roles. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 15, 2023

On Marcus Maye restructuring his contract:

The #Saints converted $6.07 million of S Marcus Maye's base salary into a signing bonus. Let the salary cap gymnastics begin! — Bo Morris (@Fantasyguy23) February 15, 2023

tying yourself more closely to an aging injury-prone player with potentially multiple suspensions ahead of him. cool cool cool — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) February 15, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

