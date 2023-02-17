 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals interviewing Saints RB Coach for their OC position, per report

Saints RB coach Joel Thomas getting an offensive coordinator look.

By BrendenErtle
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If this offseason has proven one thing so far it is the fact that the New Orleans Saints have great coaches on their team. The Arizona Cardinals are the next team to interview a Saints assistant coach. They requested to interview running back coach Joel Thomas to be their next offensive coordinator.

The Cardinals just hired Jonathon Gannon former Eagles defensive coordinator and he has emphasized how important it will be for them to put a good staff and great players around Kyler Murray.

Joel Thomas has been with the Saints since 2015, and the Saints have led the NFL in rushing touchdowns since.

Thomas will join Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing and Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell as current candidates for the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator position.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...