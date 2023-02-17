Cardinals interviewing Saints RB Coach for their OC position, per report

If this offseason has proven one thing so far it is the fact that the New Orleans Saints have great coaches on their team. The Arizona Cardinals are the next team to interview a Saints assistant coach. They requested to interview running back coach Joel Thomas to be their next offensive coordinator.

The #Cardinals requested an interview with #Saints RB coach Joel Thomas for their offensive coordinator job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2023

The Cardinals just hired Jonathon Gannon former Eagles defensive coordinator and he has emphasized how important it will be for them to put a good staff and great players around Kyler Murray.

Joel Thomas has been with the Saints since 2015, and the Saints have led the NFL in rushing touchdowns since.

Thomas will join Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing and Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell as current candidates for the Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator position.

