Fleur-de-Links, February 17: Saints still favorites for Derek Carr

New Orleans Saints News:
Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara, 3 others for alleged beating - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara has been indicted by a grand jury in Las Vegas for allegedly beating a man in a Vegas club.
HBCU Legacy Bowl Selects Jameis Winston, Terron Armstead as Honorary Captains - Saints News Network
Jameis Winston and former Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead have been named as honorary captains for the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally - New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans announced three new annual awards: Employee Nomination Social Impact Player Award, Social Impact Award, and Inclusive Excellence Award
FFF: Saints favorite to land Derek Carr in betting odds - Fox 8 Live
According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Saints are currently eding out the New York Jets as the favorite destination for Derek Carr in betting odds.
Cardinals seek OC interview with Saints RB coach Joel Thomas - Cards Wire
The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with Saints running back coach Joel Thomas.
Report: Broncos interviewed Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos have reportedly interviewed former Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position.
Year in Review: Chris Olave - Canal Street Chronicles
A recap of Chris Olave’s rookie season with the Saints.
Todd Grantham ➡️ defensive line coach— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 15, 2023
Marcus Robertson ➡️ secondary coach
Clancy Barone ➡️ tight ends coach
Kevin Carberry ➡️ offensive line coach
More info on the new #Saints coaches: https://t.co/i7RUR9J0LA pic.twitter.com/DGDRxG7y2Q
Earlier today, @camjordan94 visited the Net Charter School to teach students about the benefits of consistent hard work. The students also received new tablets courtesy of @surface.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 16, 2023
: https://t.co/IWWznS5r9N pic.twitter.com/Xzzx6pvVJg
Defensive coordinator Joe Woods in sync with Coach Dennis Allen@JohnDeShazier caught up with the new #Saints DC— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 16, 2023
Loading comments...