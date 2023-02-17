 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 17: Saints still favorites for Derek Carr

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara, 3 others for alleged beating - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara has been indicted by a grand jury in Las Vegas for allegedly beating a man in a Vegas club.

HBCU Legacy Bowl Selects Jameis Winston, Terron Armstead as Honorary Captains - Saints News Network

Jameis Winston and former Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead have been named as honorary captains for the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans announced three new annual awards: Employee Nomination Social Impact Player Award, Social Impact Award, and Inclusive Excellence Award

FFF: Saints favorite to land Derek Carr in betting odds - Fox 8 Live

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Saints are currently eding out the New York Jets as the favorite destination for Derek Carr in betting odds.

Cardinals seek OC interview with Saints RB coach Joel Thomas - Cards Wire

The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with Saints running back coach Joel Thomas.

Report: Broncos interviewed Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos have reportedly interviewed former Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position.

Year in Review: Chris Olave - Canal Street Chronicles

A recap of Chris Olave’s rookie season with the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...