Fleur-de-Links, February 17: Saints still favorites for Derek Carr

Alvin Kamara has been indicted by a grand jury in Las Vegas for allegedly beating a man in a Vegas club.

Jameis Winston and former Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead have been named as honorary captains for the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans announced three new annual awards: Employee Nomination Social Impact Player Award, Social Impact Award, and Inclusive Excellence Award

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Saints are currently eding out the New York Jets as the favorite destination for Derek Carr in betting odds.

The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with Saints running back coach Joel Thomas.

The Denver Broncos have reportedly interviewed former Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position.

A recap of Chris Olave’s rookie season with the Saints.

Todd Grantham ➡️ defensive line coach

Marcus Robertson ➡️ secondary coach

Clancy Barone ➡️ tight ends coach

Kevin Carberry ➡️ offensive line coach



Todd Grantham ➡️ defensive line coach

Marcus Robertson ➡️ secondary coach

Clancy Barone ➡️ tight ends coach

Kevin Carberry ➡️ offensive line coach

Earlier today, @camjordan94 visited the Net Charter School to teach students about the benefits of consistent hard work. The students also received new tablets courtesy of @surface.



: https://t.co/IWWznS5r9N pic.twitter.com/Xzzx6pvVJg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 16, 2023