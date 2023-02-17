Saints re-sign wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to a one-year extension

The New Orleans Saints make a minor roster move today by extending wide receiver Keith Kirkwood for additional season.

The Saints have re-signed Keith Kirkwood to a one-year contract extension — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) February 17, 2023

Kirkwood is a familiar face to the Saints as he started his career in New Orleans back in 2018 before spending the past couple years in Carolina. The Saints brought him back on to their practice squad in the early fall of last year, where he spent the majority of the year. Kirkwood was active for five games where he had 2 receptions for 18 yards. Kirkwood has always been a valuable asset in the run game for the Saints which is most likely the reason for his return to the team. They retain a big, physical depth piece at receiver for a group that could be shaken up a bit going into next year.

