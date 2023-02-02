 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 2: Saints coaches speak highly of Sean Payton at Senior Bowl

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: DEC 27 Dolphins at Saints Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints part ways with Co-DC/DB coach Kris Richard, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have decided to part ways with co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Night’s Surprise Firing - The Spun

Saints fans have been largely caught off guard by the firing of Kris Richard.

Jeff Ireland interview | Senior Bowl 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Saints vice president and assistant general manager Jeff Ireland’s interview at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Saints assistants at Senior Bowl share only praise for Sean Payton: ‘Changed my life’ - NOLA

All four Saints assistant coaches at the Senior Bowl spoke highly of Sean Payton, with Declan Doyle saying that working with Sean Payton “changed my life.”

Alvin Kamara trolls NFL amid Arian Foster’s ‘rigged’ claim - Clutch Points

Alvin Kamara tweeted facetiously about the NFL being rigged following a claim from former NFL running back Arian Foster that the league is rigged.

Drew Brees Has Honest Reaction To Broncos, Sean Payton Trade - The Spun

Drew Brees spoke positively of Sean Payton’s trade to the Denver Broncos, believing it to ba good spot for Payton for his ability to work with Russell Wilson.

Saints Assistant Ronald Curry Completes Interview with Buccaneers - Saints News Network

Saints quarterback coach Ronald Curry compelted an interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

