Fleur-de-Links, February 2: Saints coaches speak highly of Sean Payton at Senior Bowl

The Saints have decided to part ways with co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard.

Saints fans have been largely caught off guard by the firing of Kris Richard.

Saints vice president and assistant general manager Jeff Ireland’s interview at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

All four Saints assistant coaches at the Senior Bowl spoke highly of Sean Payton, with Declan Doyle saying that working with Sean Payton “changed my life.”

Alvin Kamara tweeted facetiously about the NFL being rigged following a claim from former NFL running back Arian Foster that the league is rigged.

Drew Brees spoke positively of Sean Payton’s trade to the Denver Broncos, believing it to ba good spot for Payton for his ability to work with Russell Wilson.

Saints quarterback coach Ronald Curry compelted an interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

