Saints interviewing Joe Woods for DC job

The New Orleans Saints are interviewing former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for their DC job. Woods was on Dennis Allen’s staff in 2014 as the Oakland Raiders defensive back coach. He spent the last two seasons as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator before being fired on January 9th.

The #Saints are interviewing former #Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods for their DC job, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Woods was on Dennis Allen's staff with the #Raiders in 2014. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2023

The search for a new defensive coordinator is on after it was announced yesterday that the Saints parted ways with Co-DC Kris Richard. This was after already losing their other Co-DC, Ryan Nielsen who was hired as the new defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.