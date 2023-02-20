Year in Review: Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara had a rather disappointing year for his standards, partially due to injuries and mismanagement but also at times, he just didn’t look to be fully healthy even when playing. Though he dealt with inconsistency and injuries when healthy, Alvin proved he can still be a top 10 running back in football. Alvin ran for 897 yards and just 2 touchdowns on the ground, while catching just 2 more touchdowns through the air, adding 490 yards on 57 catches.

RBs with 5+ TDs in a game since 2000…



• Joe Mixon (2022)

• Jonathan Taylor (2021)

• Alvin Kamara (2020)

• Jamaal Charles (2013)

• Clinton Portis (2003)

• Shaun Alexander (2002) — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 6, 2022

If the New Orleans Saints could ever figure out how to use their best weapon again, it could go a long way in helping them return to the playoffs. Here’s to hoping the possible suspension that he is facing will only be 6 games at most and we can get back to seeing the best version of AK. His best game of the year actually came in the last week against the Carolina Panthers where he had 107 yards on the ground, so let’s hope that we get that version of him next season.

