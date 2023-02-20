 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 20: Saints land Tennessee quarterback in latest mock draft

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Missouri v Tennessee Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints re-sign wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to a one-year extension - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have re-signed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood.

Saints WR Michael Thomas Takes Vicious Shot At NFL Medical Staff In Since-Deleted Tweets (PIC) - Total Pro Sports

Michael Thomas strongly critized NFL medical staff in a pair of since-deleted tweets.

49ers Linked to Free Agent Inside-Out Pass Rusher in NFC - Heavy

Marcus Davenport is named an ideal free agent pickup for the San Francisco 49ers.

2023 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Saints get their QB in second round, Lions and Seahawks have four picks - CBS Sports

In the lastest CBS Sports mock 2023 mock draft, the Saints pick up cornerback Cam Smith in the first round and quarterback Hendon Hooker in the second round.

Panthers Tumble, Saints and Jets Rise in Derek Carr Team Odds - Last Word on Sports

The Saints and New York Jets remain the top betting choices to land Derek Carr, while the Carolina Panthers betting odds have fallen.

Year in Review: Mark Ingram II - Canal Street Chronicles

A recap of Mark Ingram’s 2022 season with the Saints.

Photos: Saints players ride in Krewe of Tucks parade during Mardi Gras 2023 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints players rode with the Krewe of Tucks in a 2023 Mardi Gras parade on February 18th.

