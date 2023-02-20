Fleur-de-Links, February 20: Saints land Tennessee quarterback in latest mock draft

The Saints have re-signed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood.

Michael Thomas strongly critized NFL medical staff in a pair of since-deleted tweets.

Marcus Davenport is named an ideal free agent pickup for the San Francisco 49ers.

In the lastest CBS Sports mock 2023 mock draft, the Saints pick up cornerback Cam Smith in the first round and quarterback Hendon Hooker in the second round.

The Saints and New York Jets remain the top betting choices to land Derek Carr, while the Carolina Panthers betting odds have fallen.

A recap of Mark Ingram’s 2022 season with the Saints.

New Orleans Saints players rode with the Krewe of Tucks in a 2023 Mardi Gras parade on February 18th.

You know some of the squad had to show out to the Krewe of Tucks Parade this afternoon pic.twitter.com/wlLi8WwMwK — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 19, 2023