Fleur-de-Links, February 20: Saints land Tennessee quarterback in latest mock draft

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints re-sign wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to a one-year extension - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have re-signed wide receiver Keith Kirkwood.
Saints WR Michael Thomas Takes Vicious Shot At NFL Medical Staff In Since-Deleted Tweets (PIC) - Total Pro Sports
Michael Thomas strongly critized NFL medical staff in a pair of since-deleted tweets.
49ers Linked to Free Agent Inside-Out Pass Rusher in NFC - Heavy
Marcus Davenport is named an ideal free agent pickup for the San Francisco 49ers.
2023 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Saints get their QB in second round, Lions and Seahawks have four picks - CBS Sports
In the lastest CBS Sports mock 2023 mock draft, the Saints pick up cornerback Cam Smith in the first round and quarterback Hendon Hooker in the second round.
Panthers Tumble, Saints and Jets Rise in Derek Carr Team Odds - Last Word on Sports
The Saints and New York Jets remain the top betting choices to land Derek Carr, while the Carolina Panthers betting odds have fallen.
Year in Review: Mark Ingram II - Canal Street Chronicles
A recap of Mark Ingram’s 2022 season with the Saints.
Photos: Saints players ride in Krewe of Tucks parade during Mardi Gras 2023 - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players rode with the Krewe of Tucks in a 2023 Mardi Gras parade on February 18th.
You know some of the squad had to show out to the Krewe of Tucks Parade this afternoon pic.twitter.com/wlLi8WwMwK— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 19, 2023
Checking in ✍️ #SaintsOnSocial | @CommunityCoffee pic.twitter.com/jKBsWUO4Wd— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 17, 2023
#Saints WR Michael Thomas tweeted and then deleted a couple of tweets saying that the "NFL medical sucks" and are uneducated and cheap.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 19, 2023
Adding that their job barely requires any education or curriculum. pic.twitter.com/ACTQ7tTgsM
Loading comments...