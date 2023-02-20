Several Saints players ride in the Krewe of Tucks

On Saturday, February 18th, several New Orleans Saints players including TE Juwan Johnson, DT David Onyemata, TE Adam Trautman, DT Malcolm Roach and C Erik McCoy joined the Krewe of Tucks as they made their way down the Uptown route in New Orleans. This year's parade theme was “Tucks Can’t Drive 55” and had 36 floats with 1,800 riders.

You know some of the squad had to show out to the Krewe of Tucks Parade this afternoon pic.twitter.com/wlLi8WwMwK — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 19, 2023

The Krewe of Tucks was founded in 1969 by a group of Loyola University students. The club took its name from Friar Tuck’s, an Uptown bar. The Tucks Charitable Foundation was founded in 2017. The ALS Association, Children’s Hospital and Magnolia Community Services are just some of the major benefactors of the Tucks Foundation and have been integral in every event planned since the foundation was established. Over $100,000 has been raised by the Tucks Foundation for various charities across the Gulf South.

To learn more about the Krewe of Tucks and its foundation go to ​www.kreweoftucks.com

