Fleur-de-Links, February 21: Denver Broncos add another Saints coach to staff

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Erik McCoy restructures contract, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructed their contract with Erik McCoy, freeing up $8 milllion in cap space.

8 Saints players led the team in penalties in 2022 - Yahoo! Sports

A look at which players caused the most penalties on the Saints in 2022, a list led by Paulson Adebo.

Sean Payton Adding Another Former Saints Coach to Broncos Staff - Fanduel

Former Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple has been hired by the Denver Broncos.

Former Saints LB Dishes on How Sean Payton Can ‘See the Future’ - Mile High Huddle

Former Saints player Scott Shanle shares his thoughts on his time working with Sean Payton.

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons and Saints hit on first-round wide receivers - NFL

Comparing rookies from acorss the NFC South.

Five Teams That Jimmy Garoppolo is Likely to Sign With - All 49ers

Saints named as a top 5 most likely destination for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Year in Review: Alvin Kamara - Canal Street Chronicles

A recap of Alvin Kamara’s 2022 season with the Saints.

