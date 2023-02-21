Fleur-de-Links, February 21: Denver Broncos add another Saints coach to staff

The Saints have restructed their contract with Erik McCoy, freeing up $8 milllion in cap space.

A look at which players caused the most penalties on the Saints in 2022, a list led by Paulson Adebo.

Former Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple has been hired by the Denver Broncos.

Former Saints player Scott Shanle shares his thoughts on his time working with Sean Payton.

Comparing rookies from acorss the NFC South.

Saints named as a top 5 most likely destination for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

A recap of Alvin Kamara’s 2022 season with the Saints.

"First of all, a lot of tradition here. Really good fan base – I've been on the other side of that stadium when it's rocking and being loud, so I certainly look to be on the right side of that now,"



- New #Saints defensive line coach Todd Grantham https://t.co/vmzjw1IBz8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 20, 2023

Former Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple is joining Sean Payton’s staff in Denver — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 20, 2023