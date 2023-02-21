Fleur-de-Links, February 21: Denver Broncos add another Saints coach to staff

New Orleans Saints News:
Erik McCoy restructures contract, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructed their contract with Erik McCoy, freeing up $8 milllion in cap space.
8 Saints players led the team in penalties in 2022 - Yahoo! Sports
A look at which players caused the most penalties on the Saints in 2022, a list led by Paulson Adebo.
Sean Payton Adding Another Former Saints Coach to Broncos Staff - Fanduel
Former Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple has been hired by the Denver Broncos.
Former Saints LB Dishes on How Sean Payton Can ‘See the Future’ - Mile High Huddle
Former Saints player Scott Shanle shares his thoughts on his time working with Sean Payton.
2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons and Saints hit on first-round wide receivers - NFL
Comparing rookies from acorss the NFC South.
Five Teams That Jimmy Garoppolo is Likely to Sign With - All 49ers
Saints named as a top 5 most likely destination for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Year in Review: Alvin Kamara - Canal Street Chronicles
A recap of Alvin Kamara’s 2022 season with the Saints.
"First of all, a lot of tradition here. Really good fan base – I've been on the other side of that stadium when it's rocking and being loud, so I certainly look to be on the right side of that now,"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 20, 2023
- New #Saints defensive line coach Todd Grantham https://t.co/vmzjw1IBz8
Former Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple is joining Sean Payton’s staff in Denver— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 20, 2023
We’re thankful for the continued support of New Orleans @Saints owner, Gayle Benson. Great to see you today! #LegacyBowl pic.twitter.com/WhcGJyNoat— HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 20, 2023
