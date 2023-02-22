Year in Review: Paulson Adebo

The 2022 season for New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo was one that left many in question. After a solid rookie campaign and having arguably the strongest training camp of anyone on the team, Adebo’s sophomore season did not fulfill expectations. Adebo missed the first couple games to start the year which allowed for a very slow start in the following weeks. Games against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals really showed some of the inconsistencies in Adebo’s game. His ability to flip his hips and run with quicker, faster guys is something that he struggled with mightily this past season. It wasn’t all bad though as he was able to string along a couple of strong performances against teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers, where he showed the ability to play in the hip of opposing receivers and make plays on the football.

Top-graded Saints against the 49ers on Sunday:



1. Ryan Ramczyk - 77.4

2. Rashid Shaheed - 76.3

3. Paulson Adebo - 75.5 pic.twitter.com/bVZMkDUgQ5 — PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) November 28, 2022

Adebo finished the 2022 season with 60 tackles (51 solo) and seven pass deflections in 13 games. Adebo’s play in the latter part of the season assured fans that he is still a very capable number two corner but his poor play earlier in the year, along with the emergence of rookie Alontae Taylor has given room for discussion for who will be CB2 next season. It will be very interesting to see how this plays out during training camp this summer.

