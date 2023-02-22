Fleur-de-Links, February 22: Carl Granderson named the Saints’ most improved player of 2022

New Orleans Saints News:
BREAKING: New Footage Involving Saints’ Alvin Kamara And Bengals Player Brawling Inside Las Vegas Nightclub Surfaces (VIDEO) - Total Pro Sports
Video footage has emerged of Alvin Kamara and others “brawling” in the halls of a Las Vegas nightclub.
Every NFL team’s most improved player in 2022 - Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus has named Carl Granderson as the most improved Saints player of 2022.
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Tyree Wilson goes before Will Anderson Jr.; Lions take QB - NFL
In Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Derek Carr’s Decision Will Be Long Process - Saints News Network
Despite Derek Carr’s perceived interest in the New Orleans Saints, Carr’s brother has said that Carr’s free agency and decision will be a “long process.”
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Path To The Super Bowl - The Draft Network
In the latest mock draft from Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network, the Saints use their first round pick on Auburn’s Derick Hall.
Rams’ Baker Mayfield Called Option if Ex-$121 Million QB Isn’t Signed - Heavy
NFL insider Albert Breer named Baker mayfield as the Saints contingency plan if they are unable to sign Derek Carr.
Year in Review: Cam Jordan - Canal Street Chronicles
A recap of Cameron Jordan’s 2022 season.
Everywhere Else, It's Just Tuesday #MardiGras pic.twitter.com/U7frPgURJA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 21, 2023
One thing we won’t miss about Mardi Gras is the traffic @DrewBrees @StanVerrett @ChrisMcKendry— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 21, 2023
: @SportsCenterpic.twitter.com/0VlIdvBGaa
#BREAKING: Video evidence in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others includes this surveillance of a brawl in a hallway outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. More: https://t.co/bf4oXYSn4U pic.twitter.com/lONPPGNpri— David Charns (@davidcharns) February 22, 2023
Loading comments...