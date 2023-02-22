Fleur-de-Links, February 22: Carl Granderson named the Saints’ most improved player of 2022

Video footage has emerged of Alvin Kamara and others “brawling” in the halls of a Las Vegas nightclub.

Pro Football Focus has named Carl Granderson as the most improved Saints player of 2022.

In Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Despite Derek Carr’s perceived interest in the New Orleans Saints, Carr’s brother has said that Carr’s free agency and decision will be a “long process.”

In the latest mock draft from Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network, the Saints use their first round pick on Auburn’s Derick Hall.

NFL insider Albert Breer named Baker mayfield as the Saints contingency plan if they are unable to sign Derek Carr.

A recap of Cameron Jordan’s 2022 season.