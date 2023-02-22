 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 22: Carl Granderson named the Saints’ most improved player of 2022

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

BREAKING: New Footage Involving Saints’ Alvin Kamara And Bengals Player Brawling Inside Las Vegas Nightclub Surfaces (VIDEO) - Total Pro Sports

Video footage has emerged of Alvin Kamara and others “brawling” in the halls of a Las Vegas nightclub.

Every NFL team’s most improved player in 2022 - Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus has named Carl Granderson as the most improved Saints player of 2022.

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Tyree Wilson goes before Will Anderson Jr.; Lions take QB - NFL

In Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Derek Carr’s Decision Will Be Long Process - Saints News Network

Despite Derek Carr’s perceived interest in the New Orleans Saints, Carr’s brother has said that Carr’s free agency and decision will be a “long process.”

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Path To The Super Bowl - The Draft Network

In the latest mock draft from Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network, the Saints use their first round pick on Auburn’s Derick Hall.

Rams’ Baker Mayfield Called Option if Ex-$121 Million QB Isn’t Signed - Heavy

NFL insider Albert Breer named Baker mayfield as the Saints contingency plan if they are unable to sign Derek Carr.

Year in Review: Cam Jordan - Canal Street Chronicles

A recap of Cameron Jordan’s 2022 season.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...