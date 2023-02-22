New Orleans Saints sign OL Calvin Throckmorton to extension

The New Orleans Saints are signing a familiar face to an extension. The team signed Calvin Throckmorton to a one-year extension worth $940,000.

Throckmorton’s been with the team since signing as a UDFA in 2020. He’s mostly been a rotational piece for the team, filling in where there are injured players. Most of the time, you’ll see him lined up as a guard.

The team has the 26-year-old locked up for another year, and he’ll look to have a more established role in the future.

