Fleur-de-Links, February 23: Saints sign extension with offensive lineman

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints sign OL Calvin Throckmorton to extension - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton to an extension worth more than $900,000.

Former Saints QB critical of GM Mickey Loomis - Yardbreaker

Former Saints quarterback Jeff Everett was critical of Mickey Loomis in the post-Drew Brees era.

A QB prospect for the Saints in every round of the 2023 NFL draft - Yahoo! Sports

A look at different quarterbacks the Saints could draft in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

Alvin Kamara’s Admission About 2022 Altercation Has Leaked - The Spun

In a newly released video, Alvin Kamara is heard seemingly admitting what he did during the altercation in Las Vegas.

Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Kaden Elliss - Saints News Network

A review of Kaden Elliss’ 2022 season with the Saints.

Houston Texans listed as best fit for 3 top-50 free agents - Chron

Marcus Davenport is one of the 3 top 50 free agents named a good fit for the Houston Texans.

Year in Review: Paulson Adebo - Canal Street Chronicles

A recap of Paulson Adebo’s 2022 season.

