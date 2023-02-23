Fleur-de-Links, February 23: Saints sign extension with offensive lineman

The Saints have signed offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton to an extension worth more than $900,000.

Former Saints quarterback Jeff Everett was critical of Mickey Loomis in the post-Drew Brees era.

A look at different quarterbacks the Saints could draft in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

In a newly released video, Alvin Kamara is heard seemingly admitting what he did during the altercation in Las Vegas.

A review of Kaden Elliss’ 2022 season with the Saints.

Marcus Davenport is one of the 3 top 50 free agents named a good fit for the Houston Texans.

A recap of Paulson Adebo’s 2022 season.

Today practices for the 2nd Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl were held at Yulman Stadium ahead of the Bowl game on Saturday, Feb. 25!@HBCULegacyBowl pic.twitter.com/0hmIJMVYlB — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 23, 2023

Earlier this week, we hosted the @NFL's HBCU Combine at our practice facility ahead of Saturday's HBCU Legacy Bowl.https://t.co/733zqD94UJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 22, 2023