Fleur-de-Links, February 23: Saints sign extension with offensive lineman

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints sign OL Calvin Throckmorton to extension - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton to an extension worth more than $900,000.
Former Saints QB critical of GM Mickey Loomis - Yardbreaker
Former Saints quarterback Jeff Everett was critical of Mickey Loomis in the post-Drew Brees era.
A QB prospect for the Saints in every round of the 2023 NFL draft - Yahoo! Sports
A look at different quarterbacks the Saints could draft in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.
Alvin Kamara’s Admission About 2022 Altercation Has Leaked - The Spun
In a newly released video, Alvin Kamara is heard seemingly admitting what he did during the altercation in Las Vegas.
Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Kaden Elliss - Saints News Network
A review of Kaden Elliss’ 2022 season with the Saints.
Houston Texans listed as best fit for 3 top-50 free agents - Chron
Marcus Davenport is one of the 3 top 50 free agents named a good fit for the Houston Texans.
Year in Review: Paulson Adebo - Canal Street Chronicles
A recap of Paulson Adebo’s 2022 season.
Today practices for the 2nd Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl were held at Yulman Stadium ahead of the Bowl game on Saturday, Feb. 25!@HBCULegacyBowl pic.twitter.com/0hmIJMVYlB— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 23, 2023
Earlier this week, we hosted the @NFL's HBCU Combine at our practice facility ahead of Saturday's HBCU Legacy Bowl.https://t.co/733zqD94UJ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 22, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara -- seated behind the driver -- is heard on video saying, "I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard," prosecutors say. NFL continues to decline comment, citing "pending law enforcement and legal activity." https://t.co/LSpJtvBC2B pic.twitter.com/VDkjTbCUP6— David Charns (@davidcharns) February 23, 2023
