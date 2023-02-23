Dan Dalrymple, former Saints strength and conditioning coach is headed to Denver

Former New Orleans Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple is headed to the Denver Broncos with Sean Payton, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Dalrymple joined the Saints in 2006 and spent 15 years in New Orleans as their strength and conditioning coach. He will join 3 other former Saints coaches now in Denver: Zach Strief, Declan Doyle and Mike Westhoff. Strief is the Broncos new offensive line coach. Doyle is their new TE coach and Westhoff, will serve as the Broncos new assistant head coach, working alongside Sean Payton.

