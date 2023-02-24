Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Derek Carr interviewing with the New York Jets:

The #Jets are bringing in free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit this weekend, sources say. It’ll be the second meeting with a team for Carr, who visited the #Saints prior to his release by the #Raiders.



Carr is in the process of evaluating all options now that he’s a free agent. pic.twitter.com/ycttnb80je — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 17, 2023

A very interesting one. Derek Carr is high on the #Jets list. https://t.co/IjeD3E3rKR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Just waiting for the Jets and Derek Carr have agreed to terms statement ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) February 22, 2023

I'd argue the Jets are in the same position and in a much harder division — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 22, 2023

Former Saints’ strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple joining Denver:

Former Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple is joining Sean Payton’s staff in Denver — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 20, 2023

This is very good since NO has generally been much better in terms of AGL relative to Denver since FO started tracking this back in 2010. pic.twitter.com/5YftScL6fy — Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) February 20, 2023

He's getting the band back together — Don Kovic (@KovicDon) February 20, 2023

Saints having extensive meetings with Hendon Hooker:

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has met extensively with the Raiders, Panthers, Giants, Saints, and Cowboys during the pre-draft process, per source.



The dual-threat talent is expected be healthy and ready for training camp after suffering a torn ACL in Nov. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 21, 2023

Yes Or No:



Would you draft Hendon Hooker to be the future QB of the Saints? pic.twitter.com/gbTPTXbCii — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) February 22, 2023

Yes, but only at the end on the 2nd or top of the 3rd. 25 years old & ACL injury isn’t something to just overlook. — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) February 22, 2023

100% behind carr for a few years.. I’d love it — Dallas The Saints/Sox/LSU/Pelicans fan (@GeauxSaints504) February 22, 2023

Saints re-working the contracts of Ryan Ramczyk and Wil Lutz:

The Saints converted $12.92M of OT Ryan Ramczyk’s base salary into a bonus, creating $10.336M in cap space, as @TomPelissero said.



K Will Lutz also agreed to a re-worked deal, lowering his cap number by $1.5M, per source.



The Saints keep chipping away to get under the cap… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 23, 2023

#Saints kicker Wil Lutz was carrying the 5th-highest cap hit among kickers (currently) going into 2023.



After the reported reduction of $1.5M he would fall to 12th-highest 2023 cap hit at the position. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 23, 2023

Wil Lutz agreed to a new salary to lower his cap number, per source. His contract was not restructured. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 23, 2023

Saints K Wil Lutz’s restructure is still a one-year deal since he was in the last year of his previous contract. He agreed to a pay cut from the $3.7M he was due this season, but the deal also includes incentives per source. Both sides betting on a bounce-back. https://t.co/ow6Mm2SyGC — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) February 23, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

