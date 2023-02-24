Fleur-de-Links, February 24: Saints restructure three more contracts

Tyrann Mathieu and Demario Davis both made Pro Football Focus’ top players of 2022.

While the Arziona Cardinals reportedly wanted to trade for Sean Payton, but Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill says that the Saints wanted too much in return.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report names Tyler Huntley as the dream Saints trade for the 2023 offseason.

The Saints have reportedly restructed their contract with Ryan Ramczyk, converting almost $13 million into a signing bonus.

In addition to Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints also reworked contracts with Erik McCoy and Wil Lutz, creating $8 million in cap space and $1.5 million respectively.

Following the restructure of Ryan Ramczyk’s and Wil Lutz’s contracts, the Saints are “about $35.5 million” over the salary cap.

A recap of Jarvis Landry’s 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints.

Who was your first favorite Saints player? ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/0hau0jprG8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 24, 2023

The #Saints did a conversion on RT Ryan Ramczyk’s contract, clearing another $10.336 million in 2023 salary cap space. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2023