 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 24: Saints restructure three more contracts

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Two New Orleans Saints Listed on PFF’s Top 101 Players in 2022 - Yardbreaker

Tyrann Mathieu and Demario Davis both made Pro Football Focus’ top players of 2022.

Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Confirms Saints Asked Too Much for Sean Payton - All Cardinals

While the Arziona Cardinals reportedly wanted to trade for Sean Payton, but Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill says that the Saints wanted too much in return.

Dream Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL Team - Bleacher Report

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report names Tyler Huntley as the dream Saints trade for the 2023 offseason.

Report: Saints Restructure Contract of Ryan Ramczyk - Saints News Network

The Saints have reportedly restructed their contract with Ryan Ramczyk, converting almost $13 million into a signing bonus.

Saints Rework Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, Wil Lutz Contracts - Pro Football Rumors

In addition to Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints also reworked contracts with Erik McCoy and Wil Lutz, creating $8 million in cap space and $1.5 million respectively.

How far away are the Saints from salary cap compliance? - Yahoo! Sports

Following the restructure of Ryan Ramczyk’s and Wil Lutz’s contracts, the Saints are “about $35.5 million” over the salary cap.

Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Jarvis Landry - Saints News Network

A recap of Jarvis Landry’s 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...