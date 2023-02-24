Fleur-de-Links, February 24: Saints restructure three more contracts

New Orleans Saints News:
Two New Orleans Saints Listed on PFF’s Top 101 Players in 2022 - Yardbreaker
Tyrann Mathieu and Demario Davis both made Pro Football Focus’ top players of 2022.
Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Confirms Saints Asked Too Much for Sean Payton - All Cardinals
While the Arziona Cardinals reportedly wanted to trade for Sean Payton, but Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill says that the Saints wanted too much in return.
Dream Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL Team - Bleacher Report
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report names Tyler Huntley as the dream Saints trade for the 2023 offseason.
Report: Saints Restructure Contract of Ryan Ramczyk - Saints News Network
The Saints have reportedly restructed their contract with Ryan Ramczyk, converting almost $13 million into a signing bonus.
Saints Rework Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, Wil Lutz Contracts - Pro Football Rumors
In addition to Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints also reworked contracts with Erik McCoy and Wil Lutz, creating $8 million in cap space and $1.5 million respectively.
How far away are the Saints from salary cap compliance? - Yahoo! Sports
Following the restructure of Ryan Ramczyk’s and Wil Lutz’s contracts, the Saints are “about $35.5 million” over the salary cap.
Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Jarvis Landry - Saints News Network
A recap of Jarvis Landry’s 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints.
Who was your first favorite Saints player? ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/0hau0jprG8— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 24, 2023
The #Saints did a conversion on RT Ryan Ramczyk’s contract, clearing another $10.336 million in 2023 salary cap space.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2023
That Lutz's re-worked deal wasn't a restructure means the #Saints didn't commit to further guarantees in order to open up a little salary cap relief.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 23, 2023
Means New Orleans could still push for competition at kicker during camp without risk of a greater dead cap hit.
