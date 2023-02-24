Saints restructure Tyrann Mathieu’s contract to create $4.668M in cap space, per report

The New Orleans Saints have made another move to chip away at their negative cap charge. The Saints have restructured veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu’s deal to save $4.668 million in 2023. The Saints now sit just north of $30 million over the cap.

The #Saints restructured safety Tyrann Mathieu’s contract, clearing another $4.668 million in 2023 salary cap space. Continuing to chip away … — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2023

This also means we can expect to see Tyrann Mathieu play out his entire three-year deal with the team after moving money further down the road. The Saints only restructure players that they see as a part of the roster for the future.

Future moves that we can expect to see from the Saints are releasing Jameis Winston, restructuring or releasing Andrus Peat, and figuring out what to do with Michael Thomas. The Saints will also have little restructures like Mathieu’s to help get that cap number in the green.

The Saints once again are almost cap compliant, and they haven't had to cut anyone yet. Just a couple more moves till the Saints are back in business.

